Middlesbrough join Swansea City and Millwall in race to sign 25-year-old

Middlesbrough have joined Swansea City, Millwall and Club Brugge in the pursuit of Rotherham United man Chidozie Ogbene, according to Belgian publication Voetbal Nieuws.

Middlesbrough’s squad was tailor-made for previous boss Chris Wilder’s preferred 5-3-2 formation, and so there is a lack of natural width within their ranks.

Marcus Forss and Riley McGree have played out wide despite being a centre-forward and central-midfielder, and so Michael Carrick’s side are reportedly prioritising a wide forward this window.

Rotherham United winger Ogbene has been generating a lot of attention from both the second tier and from elsewhere. Both Swansea City and Millwall are keen and have even made bids for the 25-year-old according to Wales Online.



And now he is on Middlesbrough’s radar, as per a report from Voetbal Nieuws. The Belgian publication also states that there is interest from clubs in the Premier League, although none are mentioned by name.

With just two weeks left before the January transfer window closes, Boro could look to pursue a move for the Millers man.

A move that could be good for all parties…

This is a position that Middlesbrough are looking to strengthen and he would fit the bill that Boro boss Carrick wants. He is young, hungry, and can play in a high-pressing, possession-based system.

He has proven his worth in the second tier with the Millers already and so will be able to adapt playing in the Championship at a different club. Ogbene may want to challenge himself at a higher level or abroad but Boro could prove a good opportunity for the player should he make the switch.

But the Teessiders face plenty of competition and so this is certainly one that will go down to the wire, and is definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.