Loan star recalled? The Swindon Town players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Swindon Town have had a mixed bag of results recently, but they remain in the League Two play-off hunt.

Charlie Austin returning to the County Ground has made for one of the EFL’s most eye-catching transfers this month. However, the Robins may have to fight off interest in a few players as deadline day rapidly approaches.

Among those who could end up heading for pastures new this month is loaned in goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

This is the 22-year-old’s highest profile spell away from Middlesbrough and to date, his side are averaging just under a goal a game conceded. Amid his strong form, there have been rumours of a recall after Premier League and Championship interest in his services.

The club’s Director of Football Sandro Di Michele has weighed in on the future of their shot-stopper though, saying he’d be “confident” that Brynn will be seeing out the full season with the club.

Another who hasn’t been at the club all that long but is still attracting interest is Angus MacDonald.

Football League World are reporting that Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town are amongst those with interest in the centre-half. The claims of their interest comes after the same outlet said Swindon Town would be willing to listen to offers, but it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

In the last seven days, Scott Lindsey was announced as the new Crawley Town manager, and he hasn’t hung about when it comes to transfer interests this month.

Two Swindon Town players are under their microscope, with The Real EFL stating Ellis Iandolo and Ben Gladwin are on the Red Devils’ radar. It wasn’t long ago that Lindsey was pacing the Swindon technical area and so is keen to be reunited with familiar faces.

Gladwin is something of a journeyman midfielder at 30 years of age but has had a strong couple of years. Meanwhile, Iandolo is a younger full-back with over 100 appearances in the red and white, with his entire career to date spent with Swindon Town.