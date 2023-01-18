Loan player reshuffle? The QPR players who could potentially leave before January 31st

QPR look to have a few irons in the fire right now, with Neil Critchley seemingly eager to add some new faces to his playing squad this month.

And new faces may be very necessary given QPR’s inconsistent form of late. The R’s have won just one of Critchley’s opening five league games at the helm, with the last being a 2-2 draw away at Reading in which QPR had to claw back from a two-goal deficit.

But there remains hope that QPR can snatch a late play-off place and the recent signing of Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth is definitely a step in the right direction. More look set to follow, but who could be on their way out this month?

Going into this month, there may have been fears over the futures of players like Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair, but little has been said of them since and so exits for either of those two look unlikely this month. But there could be a bit of movement involving the club’s on loan players, in Tim Iroegbunam and Ethan Laird.

Iroegbunam is on loan from Aston Villa and he’s thoroughly impressed so far this season. But reports earlier in the month suggested that he was wanted by a number of teams in Europe, including Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, although nothing has been said of a potential move since.

Laird meanwhile is loan from Manchester United and he too has impressed. There were suggestions that he’d be recalled by United this month, but it looks like the Red Devils are no longer eyeing up an extra right-back in this month’s transfer window and so Laird might be safe for now.

Elsewhere, QPR have allowed Mide Shodipo to join League One side Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of this season, and reports have suggested that Sinclair Armstrong could follow with Gillingham and Lincoln apparently keen on loaning the striker.

And of course, moves for certain players like George Thomas and Conor Masterson can’t be ruled out, with neither player looking like they’re in Critchley’s QPR plans going forward – nothing seems imminent with either player though.

QPR return to Championship action v Swansea City this weekend.