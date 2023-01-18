League One and League Two clubs knocked back in chase for Bristol Rovers ace

Bristol Rovers have knocked back a number of League One and League Two clubs’ enquiries for Harvey Saunders, Bristol Live has reported.

Aaron Collins has been the name in a lot of the headlines but others in the Gas squad are also drawing attention.

Bristol Rovers man Saunders’ contract is up in the summer and regular game time has been hard to come by in recent months, yet manager Joey Barton still seems keen and confident to hold on to him.

Bristol Live reports a number of clubs both in League One and League Two were looking into making a move for the forward, but their enquiries have been knocked back as Barton plans on holding onto the forward despite the fact his contract is running down.

A role to play…

The 25-year-old from Wolverhampton has been used as a something of an auxiliary player, as he regular makes appearances as a substitute. He has been a difference maker before for Barton, coming on and causing trouble for defenders on tired legs. That will be important as the campaign goes on as Rovers look to finish strong.

His stay also maintains some depth in attack, even if his chances are limited.

Prior to joining Rovers, Saunders worked his way up through the football ladder. He had a couple of spells with Darlington and it was Fleetwood Town where he got his first break in the Football League.

It remains to be seen just what the long-term plan is for Saunders at the Memorial Stadium, but for now, it looks as though the Gas are eager to retain his services.