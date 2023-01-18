Key defender set for move? The Middlesbrough players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Middlesbrough may have some attacking replacements lined up in this month’s transfer window, as Michael Carrick looks to be on the verge of losing some frontmen.

Boro are on an incredible run of form with Carrick at the helm. They have lost just once in their last ten Championship games, with that loss coming at the hands of runaway leaders Burnley.

Middlesbrough are currently sat in 4th place and occupy a play-off spot and Carrick will be confident that his side can make a return to the Premier League. However, with his players rumoured with several clubs, we could see some Middlesbrough men move on before the January 31st transfer deadline.

Going into January, there will have been concerns over the future of their top goalscorer Chuba Akpom, who’s bagged 13 goals in the Championship so far this season. Despite reported interest from Premier League clubs, there has not been many more developments since the first week of January, meaning the Championship’s overall top goalscorer may well be staying put.

But one striker that Boro may lose is loanee Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian has been limited to game time at the Riverside, and fresh reports in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) have indicated that the striker looks likely to be recalled by parent club Fulham – this is in order for him to be loaned out to a club where he will get more game time, which could reportedly be Spanish side Real Valladolid.

And goalkeeper Luke Daniels looks set to leave Middlesbrough, with the shot-stopper out of favour at the Riverside. According to Teesside Live, his destination looks to be Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town. Boro could have another goalkeeper on the way out too, with out-on-loan Sol Brynn building up interest after his performances with Swindon Town this campaign, according to Football Insider.

Carrick has speculation surrounding players all across the pitch, with Tommy Smith being strongly linked with Norwich City, according to The Sun. For Smith, it would mean linking up with former boss David Wagner, whom he played under at Huddersfield Town when the Terriers won an unlikely promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Middlesbrough face Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday.