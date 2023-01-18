Intriguing update emerges regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of sought-after Leeds United man

Blackburn Rovers are indeed in negotiations to sign Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt, but the Lancashire Telegraph states that he is not their number one striker target.

Blackburn Rovers are among the multiple sides to have been linked with a move for Leeds United’s young striker this month.

He looks to have been pushed down the pecking order somewhat after the Whites’ swoop for Frenchman Georginio Rutter, and with Rovers reportedly alongside Swansea City, Wigan Athletic (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57) and Hull City in the race, a winter switch seems a likely option.

However, the Lancashire Telegraph has now provided an interesting update on Blackburn’s pursuit of Gelhardt.

They confirm that talks have been ongoing over a potential move, and negotiations over his salary have proven it would be an expensive deal. However, despite the talks, Gelhardt isn’t actually Blackburn Rovers’ number one target.

The identity of the priority option remains unknown, so fans will be keen to see just who is at the top of Rovers’ shopping list.

Who is the mystery striker?

It will be interesting to see just how the unnamed top target is for Blackburn Rovers. They need to add another striker to their ranks this month and given the level of interest and excitement surrounding Gelhardt’s and the potential he has, it’s exciting to see that the club feel there is a better option out there.

A prolific goalscorer to support talisman Ben Brereton Diaz could go a long way to salvaging Rovers’ promotion bid.

Goals have been well spread across Jon Dahl Tomasson’s ranks but the club’s top scorers in the Championship after the Chilean star are all tied on three, with Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Sammie Szmodics all managing that total thus far.