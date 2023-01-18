‘In the future…’ – Ex-Manchester City man makes bold prediction about Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Nedum Onuoha has tipped Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to potentially take charge of Manchester City in the future.

Kompany, 37, spent 11 years playing for Manchester City. He racked up 360 total appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and two FA Cups. And after retiring from playing in 2020, Kompany took on the Anderlecht job where he spent the next two years, winning 42 of his 92 games in charge.

His impressive start to life as a manager landed him the Burnley job ahead of this season. Fast-forward to now and his side sit in 1st place of the table, 16 points clear of Watford in 3rd and having lost just one league fixture since August. Promotion looks like an inevitability for Burnley this season and the future looks bright, with Kompany having completely changed the playing and recruitment ethos of the club.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, Kompany’s former City teammate and defensive comrade Onuoha has sung his praise, saying:

“From a preparations standpoint, he has got it sorted. He’s got the ideas, he’s got the vision, he has played under some really good managers but he is still very much himself.

“The fact that you can take Burnley as a team that doesn’t really want to play into a team that insists on playing, and find success with it, says a lot about him.”

Onuoha added:

“In the Championship, you’ve got some young managers. So he’s 37 now, but there are people managing at 77 so he might manage City in the future. But [who] knows what City will look like in the future, anything could happen.”