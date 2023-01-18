Huddersfield Town’s 2016/17 promotion-winning side – where are they now?

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League six years ago after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Reading in the Championship Play-off final.

The Terriers went into the Football League’s showpiece event as underdogs who were hoping to return to England’s elite after a 45-year absence.

The game itself was a tight, cagey affair that took 120 minutes and seven penalties to separate the two sides, with German centre-back Christopher Schindler writing himself into Huddersfield Town history by scoring the winning penalty, firing the Yorkshire club into the Premier League.

Here, we look at where Huddersfield Town’s starting XI from that day is nowadays…

Danny Ward

He spent the 2016/17 season at the John Smith’s Stadium on loan from Liverpool and is now the number one at Premier League side Leicester City.

Tommy Smith

The captain of the promotion-winning side played 182 games for Huddersfield Town before leaving for Stoke City in 2019. He left the Potters in the summer though and is now at Middlesbrough.

Michael Hefele

The German centre-back established himself as a cult hero amongst the Town fans during his two years with the Terriers. Now, he is now a coach at fellow Championship side West Brom, who are managed by Carlos Corberan.

Christopher Schindler

The scorer of the winning penalty at Wembley, the ex-1860 Munich centre-half is now back in his native Germany playing for 1.FC Nuremburg.

Chris Lowe

Lowe was a virtual ever-present throughout the promotion season and is now back playing for Chemnitzer FC in Germany, where he was an academy graduate before embarking on his long, successful career.

Jonathan Hogg

Hogg is only member of the starting XI who is still at the club. He joined in 2013 from Watford and has currently played 319 games for Huddersfield Town, a number he will only add to as a key player for Mark Fotheringham’s side.

Aaron Mooy

The key player in the promotion season, Mooy was initially on-loan from Premier League giants Manchester City before making the move permanent in the summer of 2017.

The Australian international left for Brighton and Hove Albion two years later and now finds himself playing for Scottish side Celtic under the management of compatriot Ange Postecoglou.

Rajiv Van La Parra

The Dutch wingman left Huddersfield Town in 2019 and is currently without a club, last playing in the colours of Apollon Smyrnis in Greece.

Izzy Brown

One-time England U21 international Brown has struggled with injury since having a successful loan spell in Yorkshire, and now finds himself without a permanent home after several loan spells away from Chelsea.

Elias Kachunga

Kachunga was Huddersfield Town’s top scorer in the promotion season.

The German forward contributed to 12 goals in the promotion season after his arrival from Ingolstadt in the summer of 2016. He then left the Terriers in 2020 and decided to stay in England, spending time with Sheffield Wednesday before joining Bolton Wanderers.

Nahki Wells

The Bermudan striker joined Town from local rivals Bradford City in 2014 for an undisclosed fee. He made 143 appearances for the Terriers, scoring 44 goals in the process, 10 0f which came within the promotion campaign.

Wells left Huddersfield Town for Burnley in 2017 and now finds himself back in the Championship with Bristol City, where he has been since 2020.