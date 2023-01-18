High profile sale? The Sheffield Wednesday players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Sheffield Wednesday are in a strong position in League One and it will be hoped the January transfer window can strengthen their bid for automatic promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday are 2nd as it stands, but Darren Moore and co will know they’re capable of taking the title fight to Plymouth Argyle, while Ipswich Town are still firmly in the race despite their recent struggles.

Keeping the core group together at Hillsborough will be crucial this month, but there are some who could head elsewhere.

One name at the centre of transfer speculation again is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The attacking midfielder drew interest in the summer and Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 14:30) claimed top clubs like AC Milan and PSV are keen. A decision is yet to be made on his Sheffield Wednesday future and with his deal up in the summer, a move is certainly possible.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Another popular figure whose immediate future has been subject of high interest is loan favourite Mark McGuinness. Rumours emerged regarding a potential recall to parent club Cardiff City and it seemed as though he was poised to head back to South Wales.

However, the Bluebirds’ transfer embargo has since been lifted and amid the sacking of Mark Hudson, McGuinness’ situation seems to have calmed down somewhat. He could yet return to the Championship though, but fans will be hoping he can stay after his starring displays.

Callum Paterson is another Sheffield Wednesday player who has been enduring an uncertain January.

Former club Hearts have held an interest in the versatile striker and it was claimed that a move was coming closer. He’s struggled for regular minutes for much of this season but he still has a part to play at Sheffield Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if he stays or heads back to Tynecastle this month.