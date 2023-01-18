‘He will see the doctor’ – Corberan reveals West Brom injury blow following Chesterfield win

West Brom’s Matt Phillips sustained a quadricep injury in last night’s 4-0 win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

West Brom welcomed National League side Chesterfield to The Hawthorns last night, for an FA Cup Third Round replay. And the Baggies claimed a comfortable 4-0 win with John Swift, Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore, and Jovan Malcolm all scoring.

But in a blow for Carlos Corberan, Matt Phillips came off the bench and picked up a muscle injury. Speaking to Express and Star after the game, Corberan said:

“He [Phillips] was feeling something in the muscle, quadriceps that didn’t allow him to continue in the game. He will see the doctor tomorrow but it looks like has an injury in the quadriceps of the right leg.”

The 31-year-old Phillips has been a key player since Corberan’s arrival. Phillips has racked up 25 appearances in the Championship so far this season, scoring twice and assisting twice. Although his performances under the Spaniard have been much more impressive than earlier on in the season.