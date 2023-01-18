Derby County in talks to sign experienced Stoke City man

Derby County have entered into negotiations with Stoke City over the potential transfer of defender Aden Flint, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Derby County signed a total of 11 players on permanent deals in the summer, all of which arrived on free transfers, whilst there were a further six signed on loan for the season.

They are looking to utilise the market to their advantage again this month, joining Tony Springett and Jack Stretton through to door as new arrivals at Pride Park.

One player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Stoke City defender Flint. The centre-back only signed for the Potters in the summer on a one-year deal, and that is set to come to an end in just a few months time.

But having played just nine times all season for Alex Neil’s side and having fallen out of favour and down the pecking order in recent weeks and months, his days at the Bet365 Stadium look to be limited.

Derby County have now made their move and have entered into talks with Flint ahead of a potential move, according to The Stoke Sentinel.

Would be a great signing for Derby County…

Flint has been a key part of several successful Championship sides over the past decade, plying his trade for the likes of Cardiff City, Bristol City and Middlesbrough prior to his switch to Stoke City at the start of the season. He has vital experience needed for a side like Derby County, vying for promotion in the third tier.

He can make his mark both on and off the pitch. Given his leadership qualities he would be very vocal during a matchday but also aid the younger players in the dressing room and in training. He would be a great singing for the Rams should it materialise.

It hasn’t really worked out for the 33-year-old at Stoke City and he is in need of a move away from the Bet365 Stadium to secure regular playing time. Although he would be dropping down a division, he could be playing in the Championship again in just a few months time should Paul Warne’s side secure promotion.