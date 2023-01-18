Comment: This 23-year-old Plymouth Argyle man has been their Player of the Season so far

Even the most optimistic of Plymouth Argyle fans wouldn’t have predicted that they’d be flying high at the League One summit in January.

A lot has gone right in the green half of Devon, and there have been a number of key individuals. Manager Steven Schumacher deserves endless praise for what he is currently achieving with this Argyle squad and the same goes for his coaching staff.

Dan Scarr, Adam Randell, Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz have all been exceptional in the green and white, but they’re pipped to the post by one man. Academy graduate and star goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been attracting high praise from all angles this season, and rightly so.

Cooper is the Plymouth Argyle Player of the Season so far having kept them in several games with fine stops. At times, his distribution may have been a bit shaky, but his impact on the side is immeasurable either way.

The Exeter-born no.1 played second-fiddle to the likes of Luke McCormick and Remi Matthews during his developmental years. But last season really saw Cooper come to the fore, now to the point that he is the hottest prospect at Home Park.

Holding on tight…

Swansea City loanee Morgan Whittaker’s recall was a major blow, but nothing would be worse than losing Cooper. It is inevitable that the goalkeeper will get a big move eventually and Argyle just have to hope that they can get a good fee in return.

Only the aforementioned Whittaker has been named Man of the Match in more league games, which is quite something given that often, the goalkeeper can often be forgotten about.

Cooper has played every single minute of this campaign to date, conceding at a rate of exactly one goal a game whilst keeping 11 clean sheets, which is third-best in the division alongside Sheffield Wednesday’s David Stockdale.

Talking of Stockdale, the pair shared the Golden Glove for League One last season as well, with both notching 18 clean sheets. Cooper was named Argyle’s Player of the Season and featured in the EFL Team of the Year.

The development that Argyle fans have witnessed in front of their eyes has been mesmeric and Cooper shows no signs of letting up either. Whoever he does eventually join will have some player on their hands.