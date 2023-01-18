Burnley begin contract talks with crucial player amid Premier League transfer interest

Burnley have started talks with key midfielder Josh Brownhill over a new contract, TEAMtalk has reported.

Burnley’s success this season has been thanks to consistent performances from star players all over the pitch, but central midfielder Brownhill has arguably been the pick of the bunch.

Vincent Kompany has freed him to play in a more advanced role by partnering him with Josh Cullen and Jack Cork, and he’s certainly reaped the rewards. Brownhill has managed five goals and eight assists in 30games across all competitions.

Now though, it is claimed Burnley are looking to tie him down to a new deal to secure his future. TEAMtalk states the Clarets have begun negotiations over a new contract with Brownhill, whose currently deal at Turf Moor runs out in the summer of 2024.

They state that amid more admiring glances from the Premier League, the Championship leaders are determined to secure his long-term future at the club.

One to hold onto…

Despite the financial boosts a Premier League offer for a star player like Brownhill could offer, he’s a player that Burnley need to be holding onto tightly.

He’s a pivotal figure in Kompany’s side and having made a good impression in the top-flight before, keeping him on board will be vital if they are to enjoy success back in the top-tier should they make a return this year.

His leadership, experience, wide passing range, energy and set-piece ability makes him a standout central midfielder at this level and he only looks to be improving. It remains to be seen if the Premier League interest develops into anything more serious and if the contract talks bear fruit, but this looks to be a smart move by the Clarets.