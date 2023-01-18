Brentford, Brighton, Tottenham all monitoring QPR man ahead of potential summer swoop, says journalist

Brentford, Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on QPR goalkeeper Seny, Dieng, according to Guardian journalist Will Unwin.

Dieng, 28, has been in fine form for QPR once again this season. The Senegalese international has featured 27 times in the Championship so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets – he even has a goal to his name too.

Earlier in the campaign, reports emerged linking him with Bournemouth and Everton, but those links have since gone quiet. Now though, Unwin has revealed on Twitter that Dieng is being eyed up by Premier League trio Brentford, Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspur.

He tweeted:

Spurs, Brighton and Brentford are all monitoring QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) January 18, 2023

Dieng has been with QPR since 2016. He had to be very patient to get his chance with the first-team, having spent time out on loan with several lower league clubs, as well as with Dundee in Scotland. But Dieng has been the club’s no.1 for the past two-and-a-half seasons now, and he’s one of the better goalkeepers that the QPR have had in recent years.

Summer move for Seny?

Dieng is under contract at QPR until the end of next season, and so the summer transfer window this year could be the ideal time for the club to cash in on him – if they can’t get him to extend his stay, that is.

QPR won’t want to go into next season with Dieng’s contract running down and at an impasse in terms of contract renewal talks. It’d be a real blow if he left for nothing in 2024 and so a sale this coming summer makes sense.

QPR will want to get a decent fee for the player though as he’s rated very highly among the R’s faithful. And Dieng might not be the only player who moves on this summer with names like Ilias Chair having also attracted interest this season.

There could be some big changes on the horizon for QPR, who go up against Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.