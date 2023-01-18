Blackburn Rovers star poised to agree deal with La Liga side, report claims

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is set to join Villarreal in the summer, according to Express Sport.

Brereton Diaz have been the subject of interest from several sides from both the Premier League and overseas, and although Blackburn Rovers won’t want to part ways with their star player, it is clear the Chilean international wants bigger and better things.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side reportedly value the player at £15million and it would have taken a bid of around that figure for them to sell this month. However, with Brereton Diaz’s contract up in the summer and with an extension not looking likely, they may be reserved to letting him go for free in the summer.

Express Sport report that La Liga side Villarreal have reached a pre-contract agreement with the 23-year-old ahead of a move at the end of the season.

This means the player will stay at Ewood Park beyond the January transfer window and remain at the club until the end of the campaign in the hopes of securing a place in the top six, before making the switch to Spain.

A blow for Blackburn Rovers…

Tomasson’s side may have secretly hoped that if Brereton Diaz was to depart it would be for a large sum close to or exceeding their £15million asking price. But to lose him for free in less than six months time comes as a blow for the Lancashire club.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to get the best out of the forward before the season comes to an end as he will be vital in helping them achieve their end goal of a place in the division’s top six, or even automatic promotion should Burnley or Sheffield United slip up.

Villarreal will provide a great platform for Brereton Diaz to prove himself in a top league and challenge himself among some of the best players in the world. There will also be the opportunity of playing in the Europa League or Champions League, and so it looks to be a step in the right direction for the Championship man.