Blackburn Rovers set sights on 26-year-old Premier League striker

Blackburn Rovers are keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Deniz Undav on loan until the end of the season, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for a new striker to bolster their bid for the Championship play-off places.

George Hirst has moved on after a thoroughly disappointing stint at Ewood Park, so Jon Dahl Tomasson is in the market for attacking reinforcements. Joe Gelhardt has been linked, but he has plenty of interest from elsewhere too.

Now though, a new name has emerged on Rovers’ radar.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Blackburn Rovers are interested in striking a deal for Brighton forward Undav. It is made clear that a deal isn’t imminent, but he is one on the list of potential attacking additions this month.

Undav earned his move to Brighton after a stunning campaign in Belgium with Union SG. Since then though, regular minutes have been hard to come by, with his eight Premier League appearances all coming as a substitute.

A dangerous striker…

It hasn’t quite come together for Undav since arriving in England with only two goals in 12 outings. However, if given the chance to play regularly, the striker could be a real danger in the Championship.

He netted 45 goals and provided 18 assists in 70 games for Union SG, who play at a competitive level in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. He’s also been prolific in the lower leagues in Germany during spells with SV Meppen and TSV Havelse.

Undav has shown he’s a goalscoring and creative threat before and if given the chance to bring him in, Blackburn Rovers should seriously consider firming up their interest with an approach.