Barnsley agree bargain five-figure deal for 24-year-old defender

Barnsley have agreed to sign Shamrock Rovers defender Barry Cotter for just £20,000, the Irish Independent has reported.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff will be hoping some shrewd winter deals can boost his side’s bid to earn a spot in the League One play-offs this season.

The Tykes sit in 6th place at the moment and will know the right signings this month will only strengthen their grip on a top-six spot as the race hots up.

Now, it seems they’re set to seal an eye-catching bargain for former Ipswich Town youngster Barry Cotter.

The Irish Independent has reported that Cotter is set to head to Oakwell for a bargain fee of just £20,000. He’s been plying his trade in Ireland since August 2021 and recently impressed on loan with St. Pat’s, operating anywhere on the right-hand side.

However, parent club Shamrock Rovers have been willing to sell and amid UK interest in his services, Barnsley look to have pushed through a deal for the 24-year-old.

A low-risk move…

Given the nominal fee Cotter looks to be on the move for, this is a deal that can’t really go wrong for Barnsley. He’s a player who still has a high ceiling and under Duff’s management, he’ll stand a good chance to maximising his potential.

After losing Tom Edwards, another option on the right-hand side is needed and Cotter can fill that void. He can play anywhere on the right and has even operated as a defensive midfielder before as well.

He’s found most of his senior minutes over in Ireland, which is admittedly not the highest of levels. However, his talents saw him catch the eye during his time in the Ipswich Town academy and plenty of Irish league starlets have impressed on these shores before, so it will be hoped Cotter can follow in their footsteps and become a hit at Oakwell.