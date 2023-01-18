3 strikers Charlton Athletic should set their sights on amid recent transfer developments

Charlton Athletic could do with another option on their attacking ranks this month, especially with rumours emerging regarding Jayden Stockley’s immediate future.

Charlton Athletic’s number nine is claimed to be drawing interest, with The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) stating Fleetwood Town are keen.

With Chuks Aneke sidelined too and Oxford United also battling for Mason Burstow, it could be wise for the Addicks to consider other attacking options, even after the signing of Macauley Bonne. Here, we put forward three names who should be considered…

Reyes Cleary – West Brom

Cleary has been in and around the first-team at West Brom this season and after starring at youth level, it seems the right time for him to play regular senior football despite being just 18.

His physicality and ability to play anywhere across the front three could make him an exciting addition to Charlton Athletic’s attacking ranks. Given his age, there could be some concerns over his first senior loan, but Cleary has the talent to make a great impact under Dean Holden.

Josh Gordon – Barrow

Barrow hotshot Gordon is a different profile to Cleary but nevertheless, he could be another ideal addition.

At 28, he’s more tried and tested and after becoming a star performer for Barrow, some would argue he’s deserving of a step up. After working his way to Leicester City following impressive stays in non-league, Gordon has managed 11 goals in 25 League Two games this season.

His deal is up at the end of the season too (as per Transfermarkt), so the Addicks should consider testing Barrow’s resolve.

Jack Marriott – Peterborough United

Marriott’s future at Peterborough United is up in the air. He seemed poised for an exit under Grant McCann’s management but with Darren Ferguson back in charge, his career at London Road could yet be revived.

However, if the door does remain open for him to leave, he’s someone Charlton Athletic must consider a move for.

He’s struggled for regular minutes but he’s managed a respectable seven goals in 28 outings, most of which have been off the bench. Marriott scored nine goals in 28 Championship games just last season and given his previous success at this level, clubs would be foolish not to look into a deal for Marriott.