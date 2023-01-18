3 Ryan Porteous alternatives Watford must consider as Blackburn Rovers push for deal

Watford and Blackburn Rovers are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous this month.

However, it seems Blackburn Rovers are pushing on with their bid to sign the Scot, and given Watford’s need for centre-back options, it could be wise for them to have some other options in mind.

If the Hornets are to miss out on their target, here are three Ryan Porteous alternatives for the rest of the window…

Charlie Goode

One player who has had to watch on from the sidelines more often than not during Brentford’s meteoric rise is Goode.

The defender displayed his abilities with Northampton Town and Scunthorpe Town but has lacked the regular football at a higher level to continue that. Sheffield United previously took him on loan and only played him twice, so maybe Watford could be the next club to go in for him.

As previously mentioned, Slaven Bilic has a lot of injuries to contend with and so a move for Goode could be a smart addition in the meantime.

Bashir Humphreys

One player potentially available for loan is Chelsea teenager Humphreys.

Humphreys will have seen that there is a path into the side after Trevor Chalobah has made a difference in blue, but others have taken their career away from Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old started alongside Kalidou Koulibaly in the FA Cup loss to Manchester City and despite the score line, looked very solid.

He has never been on loan before and so it would be an invaluable experience both on and off of the field. He’d also fill the gap left behind by Kortney Hause as a new left-footed option at the back.

Jan Paul van Hecke

The final of the three Porteous alternatives is Brighton and Hove Albion defender van Hecke.

Dutchman van Hecke is a hot prospect but only really features in the cup competitions, so another spell away from the Seagulls at the top end of the Championship could be perfect for him. He previously went on loan to Blackburn Rovers and performed well at the level, so this wouldn’t be putting him out of his depth either.