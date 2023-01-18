3 out-of-work managers Blackpool must consider after significant Michael Appleton decision

Blackpool have opted to part ways with manager Michael Appleton after a run of 10 Championship games without a win.

Blackpool are firmly in the relegation fight as it stands. They currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points away from safety with 19 games now remaining.

It marks a second unsuccessful spell at Bloomfield Road for Appleton, who took charge for only 12 games in the 2012/13 season too. Over the course of this season, he’s amassed just 0.96 points per match, leaving the Tangerines in a tough spot.

Now though, after parting ways with Appleton, here are three out-of-work bosses Blackpool must consider…

Steve Morison

If Blackpool want to bring in another younger manager, Morison could be a great option. He was harshly sacked at Cardiff City and had the Bluebirds moving in the right direction, playing some decent football before being sacked shortly after a summer rebuild.

He’s a manager many would argue is deserving of another chance in the Championship, and Blackpool could be a good fit for the ex-Millwall striker.

Leam Richardson

Another boss many though was sacked prematurely is Richardson. Wigan Athletic parted ways with their promotion-winning boss shortly after agreeing a new contract with him and since, their struggles have persisted.

Richardson is highly thought of as an emerging EFL coach and has shown he’s got the coaching attributes to rally a struggling group to turn things around, making him a solid option for this Blackpool rescue job.

Chris Wilder

If Blackpool are feeling ambitious, it would be worth trying to tempt Wilder back into management. He’s been linked with a host of posts since his Middlesbrough departure and given his track record, he’d be a huge appointment for the Tangerines.

Wilder has a clear way of playing and motivating his group and has proven before that he can go into tricky jobs and come out of them successful.