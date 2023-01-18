3 forwards Coventry City should consider after true Jamie Paterson stance emerges

Coventry City have been heavily linked with a move for Jamie Paterson recently, but new reports have cast doubt over the rumoured deal.

Coventry Live reports that despite the good fit he would be for Mark Robins’ side, he’s not a player currently being pursued by the Sky Blues.

That doesn’t end Coventry City’s need for another versatile attacking though. So with that in mind, we put forward three forwards who should be under consideration at the Coventry Building Society Arena…

Malcolm Ebiowei Talented winger Ebiowei is a player many Championship sides have already shown an interest in this month. He earned a move to Crystal Palace after impressing with Derby County and looks like a bright talent for the future.

He has since made three Premier League appearances and whilst it is clear that Patrick Vieira is keen to use young players, maybe a loan move would be better for Ebiowei’s development.

The 19-year-old can operate on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, offering Robins some valuable versatility. Ebiowei would bring something new and exciting to this Coventry side, but they might have to move soon, with Hull City hoping to wrap up a deal

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Another Crystal Palace starlet with a bright future who could be ready for a step up is winger Jesurum Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi is currently away from Selhurst Park on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One. He has impressed with the Addicks too, managing seven goals and three assists in 29 games for the club.

There has already been talk of Palace recalling Rak-Sakyi so as to send him out at a higher level, and given that Coventry City has been a great proving ground for loan talents in years gone by, they could be an attractive option for Palace to consider sending Rak-Sakyi to.

Matthew Hoppe

Hoppe of Middlesbrough is the final of the three names that Coventry City should have in mind.

Boro’s excellent form has arguably come at the detriment of the USMNT forward, with him making just six league appearances. He’s struggled with injuries and the form of Chuba Akpom combined with Cameron Archer’s arrival means game time looks highly unlikely.

He mainly plays as a striker but has been deployed out wide before, also offering the versatility that Paterson would have.