3 Championship strikers who may be a better fit for Burnley than Michael Obafemi including Swansea City teammate

Burnley’s interest in Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has picked up again this month, with reports of a move being close.

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23) recently that Obafemi’s move to Burnley was edging closer, but that the Swans were holding out for a £3million transfer fee after rejecting the Clarets’ opening two bids this month.

The Irishman came lose to joining Burnley last summer. But his move fell through and his form in the Championship has since taken a hit, with the 22-year-old having scored just three goals in 19 league appearances this season.

Here we look at three Championship strikers who might be a better fit for Burnley than Obafemi…

Joel Piroe

Obafemi’s Swansea City teammate Joel Piroe was also wanted last summer. He remained, and he also retained his form following on from his 22-goal haul in the Championship last season. The Dutchman is on nine for the season so far and has five in his last seven for the Swans.

He’d be a much more expensive option than Obafemi, but a much better option too. He’s a more well-rounded striker with height and power, but also the close control of a smaller player too. Piroe is also a real poacher-type striker, capable of scoring goals out of nothing when in and around the penalty area.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz might not be someone that Burnley fans would want to see make the switch to Turf Moor, given the rivalry between the Clarets and Blackburn Rovers. But there’s no denying the Chilean’s ability to score goals, and his contractual situation at Ewood Park could make him a very attractive option for Burnley.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation. A £15million price tag has been mentioned and that might yet be out of Burnley’s range, but if that’s the case then a summer swoop for Brereton Diaz might be more feasible. What’s more is that, if Burnley earn promotion, then they’ll be a very attractive and realistic option for Brereton Diaz too.

Oscar Estupinan

The Hull City man is firing on all cylinders this season. He joined from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes last summer and has since scored 12 goals in the league, leading to reports of interest from all of Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton.

Estupinan only signed a two-year deal with Hull City last summer. The Tigers may well be kicking themselves now as they’ll likely be forced into selling the player either this month or next summer, as to avoid eventually losing him on a free transfer. He’s quick, powerful and clinical, and he’s scoring in a struggling Hull City side – in an in form Burnley side he could really be prolific.