Which Sunderland players could potentially leave before January 31st?

Sunderland are in a healthy position in the Championship table and are mounting a play-off push, as the Black Cats dream of a return to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.

Despite their 3-1 loss v Swansea City last weekend, Sunderland have been in good form across the festive period which included a 2-1 victory over 5th place Blackburn Rovers.

And whilst Sunderland are seemingly not looking to let players go during the January transfer window, there is a handful of players who have rumoured to be on the way out of the Stadium of Light.

Here are three players who could be on the move before the January 31st deadline…

Niall Huggins

Coming through the Leeds United academy and now Sunderland’s, Welshman Niall Huggins is starting to break into senior football.

The left-back, who has already played at youth level for his country, has played just once this season for the Black Cats and will no doubt be looking for regular first-team football. But Huggins has suffered with several injury problems whilst at Sunderland, which has limited his game time at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he plans to keep Huggins at the club beyond January with the full-back providing cover, but if a new defender is signed, Huggins could quickly be loaned out in order for him to gain some first-team experience.

Ross Stewart

One man that has been speculated about constantly in the last few months is Sunderland’s star striker Ross Stewart.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reported that several Championship clubs are after the Scotland international, with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brentford also targeting the striker.

He has already scored ten goals this season in the Championship this season and has clearly stepped up to the challenge of the second tier, after his impressive 26-goal haul in League One last time round.

Sunderland will be reluctant to let go of their front man, but given the right offer, Stewart could be on his way out of the Stadium of Light.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard played a key role in helping Sunderland back to the Championship last season. The attacking midfielder racked up 11 goal contributions in League One last season and has five to his name so far this campaign.

Despite his contributions, the former Norwich City man has been linked with a surprise move away from the club, with reports ahead of the transfer window stating that a number of Championship teams were monitoring his situation – he’s out of contract in the summer.

Pritchard has not played since the end of December and could potentially be on his way out if he feels his game time will start to be limited.