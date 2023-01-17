Watford facing competition for Manchester United man as Fabrizio Romano reveals new interest

Watford have been joined by Valencia, Bologna and Brazilian side Flamengo in the race for Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Manchester United prodigy Pellistri emerged on Watford’s transfer radar earlier this month.

Manager Slaven Bilic was also quizzed on the links, confirming that the Uruguayan winger was a player that he admired.

Now though, trusted reporter Romano has said that the Hornets could be set to face some stiff competition in the race for his signature. On Twitter, the transfer guru has said that Spanish giants Valencia and Serie A side Bologna are also keen on Pellistri.

Brazilian outfit Flamengo have also asked for a loan deal, with Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United hierarchy yet to make a decision on whether to loan him out or not.

Manchester United have scheduled new round of talks with Facundo Pellistri's agent to discuss about possible loan move in January. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC Pellistri, waiting for club and ten Hag's decision as many clubs have asked for loan deal including Valencia, Bologna and Flamengo. pic.twitter.com/hxPPWD9P03 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

The Watford target made his senior debut for the Red Devils against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup last week, providing an assist off the bench.

Stiff competition for the Hornets…

In Valencia, Bologna and Flamengo, Watford have some tough opponents in the battle to sign Pellistri this month.

All three sides can offer top-flight football at a high level and at prestigious clubs. Pellistri has previously spent time in La Liga, enduring a campaign with Deportivo Alaves. A spell in the EFL could be beneficial as it could help him adjust to English first-team football, as opposed to another spell abroad.

Bilic’s need for wingers means he’d be a strong contender for a regular starting role too; something that should be of the utmost importance for Pellistri and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen what decision the Red Devils come to though, with plenty of options available to the winger.