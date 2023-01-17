Update emerges in potential Sunderland loan return for Everton’s Ellis Simms

Sunderland are monitoring Everton forward Ellis Simms’ situation at Goodison Park, with the Toffees’ recent transfer pursuits suggesting Simms could be available for loan this month, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland secured the loan signing of Simms in the summer, arriving for the season. He played 17 games for the Black Cats during his temporary spell, scoring seven goals and registering a further two assists before he was recalled by his parent club.

With goals drying up and persistent injury problems to star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton brought Simms back to Goodison Park, with the 22-year-old coming off the bench to feature in both of the club’s last two games.

But with Everton now targeting Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, it would push Simms further down the pecking order, and as confirmed by the Sunderland Echo, Tony Mowbray’s side are monitoring the player’s situation ahead of a potential loan swoop and a return to the Stadium of Light.

A move back to Sunderland makes sense…

At present he already finds himself behind Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay, and a new signing would mean his playing time would become even more limited. This suggests a loan move away from Goodison Park would be a suitable solution.

He would likely be a bit-part player, coming on for a handful of minutes at a time were he to remain on Merseyside. Whereas Sunderland is a club he knows well and so should he return it would suit all parties.

As Simms has already played for two clubs so far this season, it means a loan move elsewhere wouldn’t be an option. Therefore, both Everton and the forward need to agree whether he is set to stay where he is, or return to the Stadium of Light. This will certainly be one to keep an eye out for between now and the window closing at the end of the month.