‘They’ll eventually claim a win’ – Wigan Athletic v Luton Town prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Luton Town in the FA Cup tonight.

Wigan Athletic welcome fellow Championship side Luton Town to the DW Stadium in one of several FA Cup Third Round replays, as both sides look to progress into the Fourth Round.

The home side are sat rock bottom of the Championship and are without a win since November, having lost four games in a row during the festive period. Luton are pushing at the other end of the table, with the Hatters just two points outside the play-off spots.

Rob Edwards lead his side to three consecutive victories between Christmas and New Year’s Day and were unfortunate to be on the losing end of their game against an in form West Brom side last weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for Tuesday night’s tie…

Luke Phelps

“I can’t see Wigan caring too much about cup competitions given the situation they’re in. But it’s a welcome break from Championship action and Toure might view this game as a good chance to try out some new players or try out a new set up.

“Still, Luton Town have a lot of good players. Edwards can rotate his side and still put out a strong XI and so I think they’ll definitely be on top in this one, and I think they’ll eventually claim a win. I don’t think it’ll be all that easy though.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Luton Town

Harry Ware

“I only see this replay going one way, and that is with a Luton Town victory. Whilst Wigan managed to hold on to a draw in the original fixture, Luton will be looking to bounce back to an unlucky defeat at the hands of West Brom.

“Wigan remain bottom of the Championship, and with their only point in their last five games coming against a struggling Cardiff City side, I can only see an away victory here.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Luton Town