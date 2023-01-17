Sheffield Wednesday make approach to Burnley over potential deal for £2m man

Sheffield Wednesday have now enquired about a potential deal for Burnley centre-back Luke McNally, The Star has said.

Burnley recruited McNally from Oxford United in the summer in what looked to be an impressive deal for the Clarets. He made the move off the back of a strong season in League One but since then, opportunities have been hard to come by.

The Irishman has played just four times since his reported £2m move and he has’t been in a Championship squad since October.

His lack of game time and a need for centre-back options meant McNally emerged as a Sheffield Wednesday target earlier the month and now, The Star has said the Owls have made an enquiry regarding a potential deal for the defender.

They state a loan deal would appeal to Wednesday, but Burnley are yet to decide on whether they would like to let him out to a club where he may not be a guaranteed starter.

Could a deal come to fruition?

It remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday’s chase for McNally progresses any further that this reported enquiry, but a deal could be beneficial for both parties.

McNally needs a loan to kick his season into action and to give him a chance to prove he’s deserving of a more regular role with Burnley. However, the Owls may have to provide assurances over the centre-back’s game if they are to strike a deal, as a move would be useless if he’s just going to watch on from the bench at Hillsborough too.

The former Drogheda United man has proven how capable he can be at League One level and he’d be a great addition to Darren Moore’s defensive ranks, so this one will be a saga to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks.