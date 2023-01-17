Sheffield Wednesday casting eyes over versatile Aston Villa talent

Sheffield Wednesday have brought Aston Villa’s young midfielder Caolan McBride in on trial, it has been reported by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are prolific in offering young players the chance to come in on trial with the U21s group.

Leicester City’s Kartell Dawkins and New Zealand teenager Oliver Colloty are two recent names to have spent time with Neil Thompson’s youngsters, and it seems Wednesday aren’t stopping there in casting their eyes over emerging starlets.

The Star has reported that Aston Villa’s 19-year-old midfielder McBride is also in on trial with the club.

The Northern Irish youngster started for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s against Coventry City on Monday, a game they ultimately lost 1-0. He wasn’t the only trialist featured either, with Sheffield United prodigy Tyrese Bailey-Green also featuring.

It is said it remains unknown how long McBride will be spending with the Owls, but new additions to the U21s group are on the radar.

1 of 20 Which stadium is older? Riverside Stadium Stadium of Light

A strong addition…

McBride will have to impress in his trial, but on paper, he looks like he could be a solid addition for Sheffield Wednesday.

He’s played plenty of U18s football with Aston Villa since they poached him from Glentoran in 2020. The youngster can play in a range of positions too, operating as a central or defensive midfielder as well as out on the right-hand side as a winger or full-back if needs be.

That trait could be valuable for McBride moving forward as he bids to forge a career in the first-team game.

It remains to be seen whether or not he can do enough to earn a long-term stay with the League One promotion hopefuls though as they look to add some new faces to their young ranks.