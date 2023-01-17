Report shares interesting update on Rangers’ pursuit of Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker

Swansea City’s Morgan Whitaker is keen on a move to Rangers, but ‘there is a gap in terms of the valuations of both clubs’, reports Daily Record.

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Rangers had seen a bid rejected for Swansea City youngster Whittaker. It comes after the 22-year-old spent time on loan with Plymouth Argyle in the first half of this season, where he scored nine goals and assisted seven in 25 League One outings.

And now, an emerging report from Scottish outlet Daily Record has revealed that Whittaker is keen on making the switch the Ibrox. The same report also states that ‘there have been early talks’ over a potential move, but that the two clubs can’t yet agree on a price tag.

Whittaker joined Swansea City from Derby County during the 2020/21 season and he’s since featured 18 times in the Championship for the Swans, scoring just one league goal. He spent time with Lincoln City last season where he scored five goals in 20 League One outings.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Whittaker on the move?

Whittaker was really progressing at Plymouth and his recall will have been a blow to him and to Plymouth. And he’s not even featured in a matchday squad for the Swans since, so it seems like they recalled him to cash in on him.

But if they end up not agreeing on a fee for his sale then his recall will have been pointless. Rangers obviously seem keen, but it begs the question of why Martin won’t use him in his own side, specially given the fact that Michael Obafemi looks set to move on.

But for Rangers, if they can agree a fee with Swansea then they’ll be signing a really exciting young player, and one who will be eager to really crack on with his career after a number of years either out on loan or out of his side’s starting XI.

Swansea City face Bristol City in the FA Cup tonight.