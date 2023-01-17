Report shares Coventry City’s apparent position on Viktor Gyokeres amid ongoing links to Everton and more

Coventry City officials have told Mark Robins that Viktor Gyokeres does not have to be sold this month, but if the club’s apparent £18million asking price, is met than a sale could happen.

That’s according to Football League World who claim that Sky Blues boss Robins has been told by the club that Gyokeres, 24, does not have to be sold during this month’s transfer window. A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the Swede, including Brentford, Everton, Leeds United, Southampton, and Wolves.

This month, reports have claimed that Coventry City have placed an £18million price tag on Gyokeres. Leeds United were looking the most likely to make a move but they’ve since signed Georginio Rutter, all but putting an end to their potential pursuit of Gyokeres.

But FLW’s report goes on to claim that, whilst Gyokeres doesn’t need to be sold this month, if Coventry’s £18million price tag is met then ‘they would consider a sale’ and subsequently back Robins in the transfer market.

Ahead of this month, Robins said on multiple occasions that Gyokeres would not be sold by the club, despite widespread interest in the player.

Gyokeres’ Coventry City future…

So Robins said more than once that Gyokeres would not be sold this month, and the club has a new owner in place which eases any financial fears that the club might have had going into this month. So a sale didn’t – and still doesn’t – look likely.

But every player has their price. That’s obvious. This emerging report from FLW claims that Robins has been reassured Gyokeres won’t be sold, but that he could be sold if the club’s price tag is met? So it’s down to any interested club whether or not Gyokeres moves on this month. £18million for a Championship seems like a lot, but Coventry fans will say it’s justified.

The Swedish international is built for the Premier League. He’s in form and only getting better. But it remains to be seen what the final two weeks of the transfer window has in store for Gyokeres and Coventry.