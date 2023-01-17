Report reveals seven-figure sum that Rangers are set to offer Swansea City for Morgan Whittaker

Rangers are ‘ready to submit’ an improved £1.5million bid for Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker, after seeing a initial £1million bid knocked back, claims Football Insider.

Whittaker, 22, has become a surprise target for Rangers after he was recalled from his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle. The Swansea City man recorded 16 goals contributions in 25 League One outings for the Green Army, but the Swans seem keen on cashing in during this month’s transfer window.

Rangers are keen, but they saw their opening bid rejected. Reports have since revealed that Whittaker is keen on making the move, and now, Football Insider has revealed that Rangers are set to make a £1.5million bid for the player, after seeing their opening bid of £1million rejected.

Gers currently sit in 2nd place of the Scottish top flight table. Manager Michael Beale left QPR to take on the Ibrox job earlier in the campaign and he’s since been linked with a handful of Championship players, including Lyndon Dykes and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

Swansea City meanwhile sit in 11th place of the Championship table after an impressive 3-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Glasgow calling for Morgan…

Whittaker has endured a pretty tough past few years. He wasn’t wanted by former club Derby County and he initially struggled with Swansea City, but he showed a lot of promise with Plymouth in the first half of this season.

And now it seems like an exciting move to Rangers is on the cards. He’s a young player with a lot of potential left to fulfil and so Beale will be hoping that Whittaker will be with the club for years to come. And Rangers will surely give Whittaker the game time and confidence to go on and fulfil his potential.

For the Swans, recouping a £1.5million fee for Whittaker isn’t bad business. But it seems strange that they’re even considering selling Whittaker given the club’s lack of attacking options right now.

Still, Whittaker doesn’t seem to have a future with the Welsh club and so he’ll no doubt be pleased to seal a potential move to Ibrox.

Swansea City return to action v Bristol City in the FA Cup tonight.