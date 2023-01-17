Portsmouth loan man’s transfer fate all but confirmed by 47-year-old

Portsmouth loan man Owen Dale looks poised to see out the season at Fratton Park after Blackpool boss Michael Appleton confirmed the Tangerines are happy with his game time.

Portsmouth secured a season-long loan deal for Dale in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Blackpool and giving him a shot at regular minutes away from Bloomfield Road.

He’s got just that at Fratton Park too. Dale has played 28 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and five assists.

19 of his 21 League One outings have come as starts and he’s played all 90 minutes in the last three third-tier ties.

The January transfer window provides a chance for parent clubs to reassess their loan players’ situations though and with Pompey still managerless, Dale’s situation has been speculated about. Now though, his fate has seemingly been confirmed.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackpool boss Appleton has confirmed he’s happy with Dale’s game time at Portsmouth and with Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler onboard, they’ve got enough options out wide. He said:

“I’ve not spoke to Owen personally on it, but as a club we’re happy that he’s getting game time down there and he’s playing and he seems to be happy enough.

“We brought a couple of players in that area of the pitch anyway, so it’s not really an area of the pitch that we are looking to strengthen now that we’ve brought in Morgan and Josh.”

For the best…

With Rogers and Bowler now at Bloomfield Road, it seems unlikely that Dale would have been getting meaningful game time back with his parent club. So while he’s playing so frequently with Portsmouth, it seems best for all that he remains down in Hampshire.

He’s an option all across the front three for Pompey and he has proven himself as a creative threat. It will be hoped he can add to his goal tally over the second half of the season though, having netted just once.

A strong second half of the campaign could thrust Dale back into contention when he returns to Blackpool, as loan men Rogers and Bowler would have returned to their parent clubs by then.