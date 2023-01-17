PL youngsters linked and more – The Barnsley transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Barnsley have their sights set on a couple of Premier League youngsters right now, as the Tykes push for the League One play-offs.

Michael Duff’s side are currently sat in 6th place of the League One table, but back-to-back defeats for his side has closed the gap to the teams below them. Barnsley’s last outing ended in a 2-0 defeat away at Charlton Athletic, highlighting the need for potential recruits this month.

And the Tykes have been linked with Premier League and Championship youngsters in the past week, one of which is Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill.

McNeill has been heavily linked with several clubs in the English Football League, with Blackpool and Millwall also said to be in the race to sign the 19-year-old, who has yet to spend any time out on loan from the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, according to Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57), Barnsley are also hoping to sign United youngster Charlie Wellens, with the full-back out of contract in the summer.

The United youngster has had experience out on loan at Oldham Athletic after making his way through the Man United youth setup, and now looks set to be heading back into the EFL when his contract expires.

Barnsley are also keen on signing Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock, with several clubs also linked according to the Football Insider. Fellow League One sides Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, and Exeter City are also all interested in the former Grimsby Town man, meaning the Tykes will have competition if they are to secure the signature of Pollock.

However, despite the rumours, Barnsley boss Duff has revealed that the Tykes are not close to any signings and that there have been no bids for his players as of yet.

Duff met with Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad last week, as the club looks to set out a plan for their recruitment for the remainder of the January transfer window.

Barnsley’s next game is against Accrington Stanley next Saturday in League One.