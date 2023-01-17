PL names linked and more – The Ipswich Town transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Ipswich Town look ready to go all out in the January transfer window, as they attempt to get the upper hand in the League One promotion battle.

Kieran McKenna’s side currently sit 3rd in League One – four points off the automatic promotion spots with the Tractor Boys, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle all battling it out at the top. Last time out, they let go a 1-0 lead over Plymouth, which leaves Ipswich seven points off top spot.

Prior to the huge game at Portman Road, there had been several transfer rumours linking Ipswich with key signings, one of which has been Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeil.

The 19-year-old has yet to be sent out on loan and he’s yet to make many senior appearances for United. However, the youngster has been hovering around the first-team and made his Europa League debut against Real Sociedad back in September. According to the Football League World, both Ipswich and Championship outfit Preston North End are targeting the United player.

One man that does have Football League experience is Canadian international Theo Corbeanu, who Ipswich have been linked with in recent weeks.

The Wolves man is currently out on the sidelines with injury but is apparently on McKenna’s shortlist, as per The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 05.03.23, 16:41). The winger has played plenty of games for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool on loan, whilst also reaching a play-off semi-final whilst at MK Dons last season.

However, interest in Corbeanu has seemingly calmed down in the last week with no further developments on the rumour.

In terms of outgoings, Ipswich Town youngster Cameron Stewart has had his loan deal at Northern Irish club Crusaders extended until the end of the season, which was first reported by TWTD.

The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tractor Boys, but an extended loan spell will help his development, especially whilst playing his football back home in Northern Ireland.

Ipswich face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, in another crucial game for McKenna’s side.