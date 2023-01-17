Opinion: Stoke City should address problem area with swoop for Englishman who wants to leave Ligue 2

Stoke City would do with a few fresh faces this month, but one position that needs addressing is goalkeeper.

Stoke City decided to let Josef Bursik leave to join Scott Parker’s Club Brugge, leaving Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding as the only senior goalkeeper available to manager Alex Neil.

Bristol City man Daniel Bentley has been mentioned as a target, but it would be wise to consider at least one alternative option.

One who could prove to be a better option that Bentley is Englishman abroad, Etienne Green.

Ready for an England return?

Green, 22, has spent his entire career in France, spending time in the ES Veauche academy before joining Saint-Etienne in 2010, where he has remained since.

The Colchester-born shot-stopper made an eye-catching debut in 2021, saving a penalty and keeping a clean sheet against Nimes Olympique. He saw out the rest of the 2020/21 campaign as no.1 and started as the go-to man in between the sticks the following season too before slipping to the bench.

Since then, game time has been limited and now, with Saint-Etienne experiencing a dramatic demise amid financial issues, reports from France have said Green is keen to leave the club.

Cercle Brugge are keen, but Stoke City need to consider a move of their own.

Green has proven his talents at a high level in France in tricky circumstances and as a former England U21 international, it’s clear that he’s got the potential to play Championship football and above. At 22, he could be a truly long-term option for Stoke City, something they’re now lacking after allowing Bursik to leave.

Given the club’s financial issues and Green’s desire to leave, Saint-Etienne could well be persuaded into letting the ‘keeper leave this month, and maybe even for a reasonable fee.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but Green is certainly a player work considering for Stoke City this month.