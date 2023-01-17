Opinion: QPR should join race to sign Championship man who could be the next Stefan Johansen

QPR have so far signed Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth this month. And it now looks like a central midfielder is on their radar.

The R’s have recently been linked with moves for Arsenal’s Matt Smith and Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson, with the latter being a loan move. Neil Critchley has a bit of problem position in the middle of the park right now owing to the injury to Stefan Johansen, leaving Sam Field as the only proven option in that area.

A new central midfielder could well be top of Critchley’s January wishlist. There’s of course plenty of options that you could pull out of the air but QPR need someone who can cover for Johansen, and eventually succeed him as the R’s creative general in the middle of the pitch. And one Championship player who shares a lot of the same traits as Johansen, and who looks set to be on the move this month, is Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser.

The former Newcastle United man was wanted by Championship clubs last summer after scoring nine goal and assisting seven in League One last season. He has two goals and seven assists in 27 league outings in the Championship this season, with Middlesbrough working hard on signing him.

Boro are said to have seen a £900,000 bid rejected for the player, but previous reports have suggested that the Millers are open to selling Barlaser this month, despite their struggles in the Championship. And whilst many QPR fans will play down their side’s chances of spending money this month – and yes, it does seem like a stretch – QPR may well have a bit of spending money after Rangers poached former manager Michael Beale earlier in the season.

That, combined with a general lack of spending in recent seasons could mean that there’s space in the budget. And with focus placed on permanent signings last summer rather than loan signings, that mantra should remain for this month. QPR desperately need a central midfielder and a creative one at that – Barlaser fits the bill and he’s available, and probably for not much more than this apparent £900,000 price tag, although that number was played down by Rotherham boss Matt Taylor.

It could be a realistic and potentially shrewd signing for the R’s.