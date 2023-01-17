Norwich City man Todd Cantwell’s preferred destination revealed amid Rangers and PSV interest

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell favours a move to Rangers this month, journalist Alex Crook has told TalkSPORT (via HITC).

Norwich City boss David Wagner revealed that he doesn’t see Cantwell in his plans at Carrow Road going forwards, and so this has generated a lot of interest from several sides both in the UK and abroad.

Rangers are believed to be leading the chase for the 24-year-old, although they do face competition from Dutch Eredivisie side PSV. There were reports that Blackburn Rovers also had a bid turned down from Norwich City, although this has since been labelled as ‘wide of the mark’.

According to Alex Crook, Cantwell does have a preference when it comes to his next club, favouring a move to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, despite the interest from elsewhere.

As reported by HITC, when asked by TalkSPORT if the attacking midfielder will join Rangers, Crook responded “Quite possibly”.

“[Rangers manager Michael] Beale is a big admirer of Cantwell. It is a massive club for him,” he continued.

“Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, Rangers are his favoured destination despite murmurs of PSV”.

A change of scenery for Cantwell…

Both Rangers and PSV present the player with a chance to revive his career. Having fallen down the pecking order at Carrow Road it means a way out now looks the most suitable solution for all parties.

Although Blackburn Rovers’ reported pursuit looks to be ill-advised, a move to a Championship club may not have been the sideways stepping stone he wants at this stage in his career. Somewhere like Rangers or PSV mean he could even be plying his trade in the Champions League in seasons to come.

It looks increasingly likely that Cantwell will leave Norwich City in the coming weeks before the transfer deadline. With Rangers leading the pack and Ibrox being the player’s preferred destination this looks to be the most likely outcome, although it will certainly be one to watch.