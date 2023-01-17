MK Dons expected to complete deal for prolific Leeds United forward

Leeds United attacker Max Dean is expected to join MK Dons on loan until the end of the season, Football Insider has said.

MK Dons brought in Mark Jackson as Liam Manning’s replacement last month, recruiting him from Leeds United, where he had been working as the club’s U21s boss.

Now, it seems his links with the Elland Road outfit are set to see the Dons secure the services of one of the Whites’ brightest talents.

Football Insider reports that Leeds United’s young attacker Max Dean is set to join MK Dons on loan until the end of the season. The finishing touches are being put on the deal, but with the Premier League side keen to see Dean tested on the senior stage, this move seems perfect.

Dean has managed an impressive four goals in five games for Leeds’ U21s this season.

Overall, he’s managed 16 in 38 for the U21s; an impressive total given he’s still only 18.

In need of another goal threat…

MK Dons are still firmly in the fight to stave off relegation to League Two and if they’re to be successful, the addition of a prolific striker will be important this month.

With 23 goals in 25 games, they’re one of the lowest scoring sides in the third-tier this season. In fact, only Forest Green Rovers, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town have scored less at this point.

Bringing in Dean offers another option in attack but putting faith in an 18-year-old who is unproven on the senior stage does seem like a risk for the Dons. However, he’s a talent that Jackson will know well and after his impressive performances at youth level, it will be hoped he can impress in first-team football should the move go through.