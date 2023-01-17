Lincoln City and Gillingham among sides eyeing QPR striker, reporter claims

QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong is a loan target for Lincoln City and Gillingham, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

QPR boss Neil Critchley was recently quizzed on a potential loan exit for Irish starlet Armstrong, who has been in and around the first-team picture at Loftus Road in the first half of the season.

The R’s manager admitted a loan move isn’t out of the question, stating he knows senior minutes are important for his development.

Now, shortly after Critchley’s words, interest from the EFL has emerged.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that League One side Lincoln City and League Two strugglers Gillingham are among those keen on the 19-year-old. There are a host of third-tier sides keen too he says, but it remains to be seen who else is keen on the youngster.

Lincoln City recently signed QPR’s Mide Shodipo on loan for the rest of the season.

The right move for Armstrong?

It remains to be seen what decision QPR come to regarding Armstrong’s immediate future, but it could be best for him to find some more senior minutes away from Loftus Road over the second half of the season.

He’s shown what he’s capable at youth level before and both his spells in the National League last season proved he’s most certainly an EFL-level talent at the least.

Both Lincoln City and Gillingham could be solid options for Armstrong but they’re not the only ones interested, so it awaits to be seen if anyone can put a good case forward for taking him until the summer.

The decision lies in the hands of the R’s though, and all those keen on Armstrong will be eagerly awaiting their stance.