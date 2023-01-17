Journalist reveals Sunderland’s transfer priorities for the rest of the January window

Sunderland are targeting a central midfielder and a striker before the transfer window closes, according to a report from Phil Smith at the Sunderland Echo.

Having secured promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, the summer transfer window was a hugely important one for the Black Cats. They saw 14 new faces arrive at the club on permanent deals, some who have slotted straight into the first-team fold whilst others strengthened the development squad. A further three players arrived on loan for the season.

As if often the case with promoted sides, the main objective is to remain in the division come the end of the campaign. But with the top six now within reach, Tony Mowbray’s side are looking to the transfer market this month to strengthen enough to maintain their momentum and secure a place in the play-0ffs when May comes around.

According to the report from Smith at the Sunderland Echo, the club are prioritising a central midfielder and a striker this window, although deals do not seem to be imminent at this stage.

A sensible priority…

The recent loan exit of Jay Matete to Plymouth Argyle and Everton loanee Ellis Simms’ recall back to Goodison Park may have been a contributing factor and so it seems sensible to look at these two positions and prioritise them.

Sunderland have impressed so far this season and don’t need an overhaul to improve on their league position. A couple of additions to strengthen the first-team and starting 11 in particular will go a long way in helping them achieve their target of a place in the top six.

They are reportedly interested in a reunion with Simms, should Everton allow the striker to leave on loan to the Stadium of Light for a second time this season. Having the seven-goal striker back at the club would certainly do a lot to aid their top six hopes.