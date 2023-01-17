Ipswich Town boss reveals current position on striker’s future amid ongoing struggles

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said no decision has been made regarding Gassan Ahadme’s future amid a continued lack of game time.

Ipswich Town recruited Ahadme from League One rivals Burton Albion in the summer and it has been a difficult first half of the season for the striker.

Following a prolific start to the campaign with the Brewers, Ahadme has had a tough time at Portman Road. A foot injury has kept him out for much of the season and he’s yet to make a league start for the Tractor Boys, managing one goal in eight outings across all competitions for the club.

Amid his struggles and the recent signing of George Hirst, questions have been asked over what this winter could hold for him.

Dino Maamria, manager of former club Burton, even spoke about a potential return for the striker, although he said the financial aspects of a deal made an agreement highly unlikely. Now, when quizzed by BBC Radio Suffolk on the matter (quotes via the East Anglian Daily Times), McKenna has had his say.

He has made it clear these matters remain internal and conversation have been taking place with Ahadme, saying:

“These confirmations should be internal and it’s inappropriate really for anyone to speak about these things externally.

“There has been nothing decided yet. We’ve been in conversation with Gassan because he’s our player and he’s someone we think highly of.

“It’s important we have the right next step for him. We’re having those conversations and we’ll keep them internal.”

What now for Ahadme?

It remains to be seen what the result of these internal talks are, but for the sake of Ahadme’s development, he could certainly do with more game time over the second half of the season.

After struggling with Portsmouth in the 2021/22 season, he looked to be taking strides in the right direction at the Pirelli Stadium. That made his move to Ipswich Town a surprise, as their wealth of attacking talent meant a regular starting spot was looking unlikely.

That, although also down to injury, has proven to be the case unfortunately. If McKenna and co do see a long-term future for Ahadme at Portman Road, a loan deal for the rest of the season might be for the best.