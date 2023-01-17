Hull City join race to sign Leeds United man

Hull City have entered the hotly contested race to sign in-demand Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gelhardt has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, with the likes of Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and new arrival Georginio Rutter all ahead of him in the pecking order. This has put several sides in the Championship on high alert this month.

He has had strong showings in a Leeds United shirt as well as in the second tier during his time at previous club Wigan Athletic, and so it is no surprise to see there is interest in the 20-year-old.

Blackburn Rovers had reportedly entered into talks with Gelhardt ahead of a potential move, with the likes of Swansea City and Wigan Athletic also keen according to The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57). However, another side have entered into the fold in Hull City, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Tigers are in 16th as things stand are in need of a few reinforcements to help boost them up the table and to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

A good addition for Hull City…

If Hull City can edge in front of the competition and secure the signing of Gelhardt, it would go a long way in improving their goals tally and perhaps push them up the league standings and in the right direction.

Should the move materialise, Gelhardt’s addition would also take the weight off of top scorer Oscar Estupinan, and in theory could help share the load between the attacking duo.

However, there is a long way to go before a switch is secured, with Hull City facing off against a lot of other clubs who are vying for his signature this month. Leeds United will need to weigh up all options before allowing one of their prized youngsters leave, as they will want whatever is best for all parties.