Fulham among 14 clubs on scouting mission in game between Norwich City and Preston North End last weekend

Norwich City’s Max Aarons was scouted by 14 clubs during Saturday’s 4-0 win away at Preston North End in the Championship, claims The Sun.

David Wagner made a perfect start to life back in the Championship. His Norwich City side thumped Preston North End 4-0 courtesy of braces from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell, and Aarons claimed two assists in that game as well.

The young right-back has seemingly been on the verge of leaving Carrow Road for a while now, with links to the likes of Manchester United emerging ahead of this month’s transfer window.

But an emerging report from The Sun has revealed that 14 clubs were in the stands at Deepdale on Saturday, watching Aarons in action. The report says that Fulham were one of the teams in attendance, with teams from England and abroad watching over the 23-year-old.

Aarons’ Norwich City side currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table, with two points separating them and West Brom in 6th.

Time for Max to move on?

Aarons has been a loyal servant to the club for the past few years now. He could’ve sealed a move away in the past, and a move to a top European club too. But he’s endured several relegations with the club now and at 23 years old, he’ll surely be wanting to start out on the next chapter of his career.

Fulham are performing well in the Premier League and so they’d be an attractive destination for Aarons. But there’ll be a number of other teams looking at potentially making a move – and Aarons might yet fancy a move abroad.

There seems to be a lot of options for the player ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, but where he’ll end up – and how much Norwich City will want for him – remains to be seen.