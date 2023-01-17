Fabrizio Romano makes big Swansea City revelation after Rangers’ official bid for 22-year-old

Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker wants to leave the club to join Rangers after the Scottish club’s official bid, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Swansea City man Whittaker has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation this month.

Eyebrows were raised when the Swans recalled him from Plymouth Argyle amid his flying form for Steven Schumacher’s promotion-chasing Pilgrims and since then, rumours have been rife over what will be next for the Derby-born attacker.

It emerged at the start of the week that Rangers were keen on Whittaker and had made an official bid for Whittaker.

Now though, a significant update has emerged regarding transfer guru Romano.

Reporting on Twitter, the Italian reporter has reiterated claims that Rangers have made an official bid for the versatile attacker, also stating that Whittaker wants to leave Swansea City to make the move to Ibrox.

Understand Rangers have submitted an official bid for talented winger Morgan Whittaker of Swansea, negotiations now ongoing 🔵 #RangersFC Been told the player wants to leave and join Rangers — he wants to make this deal happen. pic.twitter.com/h9m56fNgTJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

It comes after a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle that yielded nine goals and seven assists in 31 games.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

A significant development…

As highlighted, speculation has been rife over Whittaker’s immediate future. But, with Rangers’ interest officially backed up by a bid and the former Derby County starlet himself keen on leaving South Wales, a winter move looks a real possibility now.

He had struggled to make an impact with Swansea City and his Plymouth Argyle loan is where he has truly announced himself as a top attacking talent.

Heading to Scotland to work under a highly-regarded manager like Michael Beale could be a great move for his career, but it remains to be seen just how the Swans manage the situation over the final weeks of the transfer window.