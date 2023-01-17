Championship sides eyeing Boro players and more – The Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Middlesbrough moved up into 4th place of the Championship table after an impressive 1-0 win at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s side continue to impress in the Championship. Boro have won their last four in the league and have only lost one of their last 10 Championship fixtures, with a top-six finish now looking like the very least they’ll achieve this season.

And this month has seen a number of Middlesbrough transfer rumours come to light, with one of the more surprising ones of late being Norwich City’s links to Tommy Smith. The right-back is said to be on David Wagner’s radar amid uncertainty over Max Aarons’ future, with Smith having played under Wagner at Huddersfield Town in the past.

And another surprising rumour to come out in the past week is that Huddersfield Town are keen on Boro goalkeeper Luke Daniels (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57) amid their goalkeeper crisis, and reports have since suggested that Daniels could be moved on this month.

And lastly in terms of potential exits, Fulham loanee finally looks set to return to Fulham, with reports (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57) saying that Muniz will return to Craven Cottage before the end of this month’s transfer window.

And in terms of potential signings, Boro continue to be linked with Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser. Reports in the past week have claimed that Middlesbrough have failed with a £900,000 bid for Barlaser, and speaking on the rumours, Millers boss Matt Taylor had this to say:

“There have been bids for Dan but that number isn’t correct. Dan is still our player, as it stands. I was pleased with where he was on the pitch and what he could do for the team.

“We know what is coming in the next couple of weeks. The interest will probably heighten in him and possibly in a couple of out other players. We will have to handle that interest on its merit every time it comes in.”

Lastly, West Brom are said to have joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign Leyton Orient starlet Daniel Nkrumah.

Carrick’s Middlesbrough return to action v Sunderland on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 12pm.