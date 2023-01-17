Championship and League One clubs set sights on Chelsea centre-back

Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys is a target for a number of Championship and League One clubs, Football Insider has said.

The Championship and League One have been great proving grounds for a host of emerging Premier League talents over the years. Chelsea’s flourishing academy means a number of their youngsters have impressed in the EFL too, with Mason Mount’s time at Derby County one of the first that comes to mind.

Given that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some more Stamford Bridge starlets head out this month, and one who could do just that is young centre-back Bashir Humphreys.

Football Insider reports that the 19-year-old defender has been subject of enquiries from a number of Championship and League One clubs regarding a possible loan for the second half of the season.

Chelsea are yet to make a decision over Humphreys’ immediate future though and he made his first-team debut against Manchester City in the FA Cup earlier this month.

One to watch…

Obviously, it remains to be seen what decision Graham Potter and the Chelsea hierarchy come to over Humphreys’ immediate future. It will also be interesting to see just who is keen on the centre-back, with specific clubs unknot at this point.

However, given the previous success of the West London club’s youngsters in the EFL, Humphreys will be one to keep an eye on.

The fact he’s a young, left-footed centre-back will make him an attractive option for numerous Football League bosses. There are plenty of managers out there that are well-versed with developing young players too, so there could be some solid potential destinations for Humphreys this month.