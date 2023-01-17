Burnley and Watford keeping tabs on Ligue 1 midfielder

Burnley and Watford are both keeping a close eye on Stade Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi, Foot Mercato has claimed.

Burnley and Watford are both firmly in the fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The duo were relegated last season and it will be hoped they can both bounce back immediately, although the Clarets are certainly in a stronger position to do so given that they sit top of the Championship table, while Watford are currently 3rd.

Now though, it has been claimed the duo could be set to go to battle in the transfer market.

A report from Foot Mercato has claimed both Burnley and Watford are keen on Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

The 26-year-old currently plays in France with Stade Reims, and he’s being looked at a possible addition at Turf Moor and Vicarage Road. Premier League side Bouremouth are also said to have an interest in his services.

An intriguing target…

Munetsi has been plying his trade at a high level for a good amount of time now and could be a shrewd addition in defensive midfield for either Burnley or Watford this month.

He’s a busier player defensively, often cutting out play with interceptions and winning aerial duels both in and outside the box. The Stade Reims has shown he’s a threat in attack too, managing three goals this season.

The Harare-born midfielder is certainly a top-flight calibre playing though. That could make a deal hard to do, especially so for Watford, while Burnley look on course for a return to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious, but a move for Munetsi would certainly be an eye-catching one.