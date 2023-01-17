Bristol Rovers among League One sides keen on defender who is reportedly available for transfer

Bristol Rovers are among the sides said to be interested in Swindon Town’s Angus MacDonald, as per Football League World.

Swindon Town are in the play-off picture in League Two currently but are managerless after Scott Lindsey’s departure. Last time out, they put five unanswered goals past Grimsby Town, but it isn’t just their attack that is attracting attention.

A number of League One sides are keeping tabs on the reportedly available defender Angus MacDonald this January, despite him being a relatively new signing at the County Ground.

He joined as a free agent in the summer from Championship outfit Rotherham United. However, the Robins are willing to listen to offers this month and Bristol Rovers are among those keen, with Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion also interested.

The 30-year-old has played 16 league matches this campaign from the heart of the defence.

Will he stay or will he go?

MacDonald signed a two-year-deal with Swindon and so there is no imminent danger just yet of the club losing him on a free, but they could cash in while they can this month.

It was a surprise to hear that the League Two side would be open to offers for the defender this month, but if the interest is genuine, a winter move for MacDonald could be on the cards.

Given Bristol Rovers’ strong standing in League One, you would think their pulling power would be strong for a player of MacDonald’s experience and pedigree. Shrewsbury Town reside in mid-table as it stands while Burton Albion are fighting relegation, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up if he does move on this month.