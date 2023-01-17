Bolton Wanderers’ position on winter swoop for 15-goal/assist star revealed

Bolton Wanderers are hoping to have a new face in place ahead of their Derby County clash, but a player The Bolton News says they are not pursuing is AFC Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal.

The signings of Randell Williams and Dan Nlundulu from Hull City and Southampton respectively are very smart pickups, but they’re not done there.

AFC Wimbledon starlet Assal has been a name speculated about recently amid his strong displays in League Two. As per The Bolton News though, he is not thought to be on the radar of Ian Evatt and co, with their attentions being directed elsewhere.

The 20-year-old from Maidstone certainly has a bright future and will surely be attracting interest from a number of clubs further up the footballing pyramid you would think. He’s managed 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, featuring in a range of attacking roles.

AFC Wimbledon themselves are having a mediocre season thought and given Assal’s talents, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he makes the step back up the leagues in the future.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Will Assal stay put?

18 months remain on the current deal that Assal has penned with the club, so there is no imminent danger of him leaving on a free. He has the option to play for either England or Morocco internationally and has previously expressed the desire to choose the latter.

His swift rise to prominence at Plough Lane has seen him become a popular figure with the Dons, and unsurprisingly, he’s piqued the interests of clubs in higher divisions previously.

If his side are to hold onto any ambitions of working their way back into the play-off picture, they will be keen to hang on to this key talent, so it will be hoped it stays quiet on that front until the end of the month.