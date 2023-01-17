Blackburn Rovers table six-figure bid for international defender

Blackburn Rovers have made a six-figure offer for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, reports Daily Record.

Porteous, 23, looks destined to leave Hibs this month, ahead of his contract expiry at the club at the end of this season. He’s been linked with a host of Championship clubs but a move to Udinese looked to be on the cards, before that seemingly fell through.

Now though, it’s Blackburn Rovers who look to be making the most effort to sign Porteous this month. Daily Record revealed Rovers’ interest last week and this morning, they’ve revealed that the Championship club have put a six-figure offer on the table for Porteous.

The centre-back has one cap for Scotland and has featured 21 times in the Scottish top flight this season, having amassed well over 100 league appearances for Hibs during his time at the club.